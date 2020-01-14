SAPD searching for missing, endangered elderly man

San Antonio police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man who needs to be under a doctor’s care due to medical issues, according to SAPD.

Otoniel Garza Montenegro was last seen in the 7300 block of San Pedro Avenue. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap, blue windbreaker and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Montenegro’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.