SAPD searching for missing, endangered elderly man

Otoniel Garza Montenegro was last seen in the 7300 block of San Pedro Avenue

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Otoniel Garza Montenegro was last seen on Jan. 14 near the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue.
San Antonio police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man who needs to be under a doctor’s care due to medical issues, according to SAPD.

Otoniel Garza Montenegro was last seen in the 7300 block of San Pedro Avenue. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys cap, blue windbreaker and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Montenegro’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

