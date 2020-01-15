Prosecutors: Randolph Air Force Base employee made millions in fraud scheme

A civilian Randolph Air Force Base employee accepted more than $2.3 million in bribes to steer government contracts to a software engineering company, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal judge on Wednesday unsealed the indictment against Keith Alan Seguin, 53, “who was intimately involved in the government contract process” at the base.

The grand jury also indicted software engineering company Quantadyn Corporation, part-owner David Joseph Bolduc Jr. and Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima.

Prosecutors allege the scheme spanned from 2006 until 2018.

Seguin used his position to steer government contracts and subcontracts to Quantadyn for aircraft and close-air-support training simulators.

A portion of the bribe money was laundered through Fiuza Lima’s business, Impex Inc., according to the news release.

The case was investigated by several federal agencies, including the Defense Criminal Investigative Services and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The defendants face up to 45 years in jail and fines up to $1 million if convicted. Quantadyn also faces fines up to $1.5 million, according to the news release.