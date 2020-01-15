Balcones Heights police arrest registered sex offender on sexual assault charge

A man who had recently been released from prison on a child sex assault charge was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by Balcones Heights police on Wednesday.

Frank Hernandez, 26, is a registered sex offender in Fayette County. Records show he was discharged from prison in 2019, five years after he was convicted of indecency with an 8-year-old girl.

On Jan. 3, a 36-year-old woman told police she stayed at her friend’s apartment in Balcones Heights.

She fell asleep on the couch and woke up to Hernandez raping her, according to the arrest affidavit. Hernandez is the brother of the victim’s friend.

The victim told police she eventually pushed him off and her friend took her home. She also told police she didn’t know about Hernandez’s criminal record and did not know he had recently been released from prison, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez’s bail was set at $30,000, according to Bexar County Jail records.

