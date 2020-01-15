Man critically wounded in car wash shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot at a car wash Wednesday morning on the West Side, police said.

Police said the man was outside his car at the Pumphouse Car Wash at the intersection of Ceralvo Street and General McMullen Drive around 10:30 a.m. when a man approached him and shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was cooperating with officers.

Police: Trio threw out AR-15 during pursuit, arrested on 16 charges

The shooter got away, but surveillance cameras at the car wash may provide police with clues.

Robbery doesn't appear to be a motive for the shooting, police said.

Police are gathering evidence and talking with witnesses.

Medical examiner identifies accused gunman, victim in East Side murder-suicide

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635.