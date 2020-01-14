Man walks into East Side business, shoots relative, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man shot his 47-year-old male relative several times at a business Tuesday morning on the East Side, police said.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, said the gunman walked into a business around 11 a.m. in the 7300 block of Interstate 10 East and opened fire on the victim.

SAPD: Man opened fire on relative who was a coworker at what looks to be JTM Transport off I-10 and Foster Rd. Suspect took off and victim is in the hospital in critical condition. Police are questioning witnesses. Officers still on scene. Stay here with @ksatnews for updates. pic.twitter.com/z0MzBw897U — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) January 14, 2020

The victim was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Rodriguez said.

The gunman fled the location in an unknown direction.

Both men worked at the business.

Several witnesses were taken to Public Safety Headquarters to be questioned, Rodriguez said.