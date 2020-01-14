76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

76ºF

Local News

Man walks into East Side business, shoots relative, SAPD says

Victim in grave condition; suspect got away

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Shooting, East Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man shot his 47-year-old male relative several times at a business Tuesday morning on the East Side, police said.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, said the gunman walked into a business around 11 a.m. in the 7300 block of Interstate 10 East and opened fire on the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Rodriguez said.

Man showing off new gun injures 2 accidentally, police say

The gunman fled the location in an unknown direction.

Both men worked at the business.

Several witnesses were taken to Public Safety Headquarters to be questioned, Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: