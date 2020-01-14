Man showing off new gun injures 2 accidentally, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man showing off his new gun injured two people when it accidentally went off, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn in the 6500 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man had arrived at the hotel to give a couple a ride. That’s when, police said, the man was showing off the new gun when it went off, grazing a woman in the hand and hitting the man in both the hand and leg.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and the woman was treated at the scene.

Police said the owner of the gun thought the safety was on, and was cooperating with officers.