CDC: E-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is over

TEXAS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce is officially over.

The contaminated lettuce harvested from the Salinas Valley region in California is no longer being sold. The CDC says people can now safely purchase romaine lettuce from that area.

CDC officials say 167 people total were infected with E. coli from 27 states and 85 hospitalizations were reported.

Of those hospitalizations, 15 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, CDC officials say.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported.

