Man accused of attacking bailiffs found guilty

SAN ANTONIO – A jury in the 186th District Court on Wednesday found a man guilty of attacking three bailiffs.

David Murphy was accused of attacking the bailiffs in March 2018 in the 399th District Court and trying to take one of their guns.

One of the bailiffs, Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Albert Perez, testified in the trial Tuesday.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputy describes bloody fight with inmate

Perez said the attack was a day like none other in his career as a peace officer.

Perez testified that as he and his two fellow deputies wrestled with Murphy, he considered shooting him after his Taser failed to subdue the suspect.

“But then I’m thinking, ‘You know what. It’s a small area and if I shoot, it’s going to go right through him and it’s gonna ricochet,'" Perez testified. “We managed to get him under control, though he still tried to fight with handcuffs on.”

Suspect tries to take sheriff deputy’s gun in court, gets Tased

Murphy was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

“By their verdict, the jury sent a clear message that the security of our courthouse is a high priority and that violence of this nature will not be tolerated,” said Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Austin Stout, who helped prosecute the case.