Owner of longstanding Flip Side Record Parlor on South Side dies at 46

SAN ANTONIO – The 46-year-old owner of Flip Side Record Parlor lost her battle to cancer this week, family members said.

The family of Clarissa Renae Pena said she died in her home.

Pena spent most of her life working at the longstanding record shop on the South Side and eventually took over as the owner.

Last year, Pena told KSAT the shop had come under financial hardship while she was battling colon cancer.

Pena’s goal was to keep the business’ doors open. Her family said they plan to continue running the record shop in her memory.