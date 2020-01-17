Sequoia in, Tacoma out at San Antonio Toyota manufacturing plant

SAN ANTONIO – The Toyota manufacturing plant in San Antonio will undergo some major production changes in the next couple of years.

According to a company news release, the plant will discontinue producing Toyota Tacoma pickups by late 2021, when production of the vehicle will be shifted to Mexico. The Tacoma has been built in San Antonio since 2010.

Toyota to invest $391 million to expand San Antonio plant

Beginning in 2022, the plant will build the Toyota Sequoia. The SUV is currently assembled in Princeton, Indiana.

The production changes are not expected to affect employment at the San Antonio plant, which currently has 3,200 employees.

The San Antonio plant will continue manufacturing the Toyota Tundra.

Production capacity at the local plant remains at 208,000 units annually, and last summer, plant officials announced a $391 million new investment for multi-vehicle production capabilities, the news release said.