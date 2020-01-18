Man critically injured after hit by car while crossing Fredericksburg Road

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross Fredericksburg Road, authorities say.

San Antonio Police Department say the incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Fredericksburg Road and I-10.

Police say the driver did not stop to render aid to the victim, who was later found on the street by another driver.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody as of yet.