Woman hit by car, killed near The Quarry Wednesday evening

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who hit a woman who was crossing a road near The Quarry Market shopping center Wednesday evening is not expected to face charges, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the woman, who died from her injuries, ran across the 100 block of Basse Road at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A man driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra told police he saw the woman at the last second as he was changing lanes, but even though he swerved, he couldn’t avoid hitting her.

Emergency medical services crews responded, but the woman was unable to be revived.

Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with their investigation. He is not expected to face charges.

The woman’s identity has not been released.