Shooting reported at South Park Mall, SAPD says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

South Park Mall (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting has been reported at South Park Mall on the city’s South Side.

Police are expected to provide more details soon. They are asking residents to stay away from the area.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with information as it becomes available.

