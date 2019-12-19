Shooting reported at South Park Mall, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting has been reported at South Park Mall on the city’s South Side.

Police are expected to provide more details soon. They are asking residents to stay away from the area.

Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 19, 2019

