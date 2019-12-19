Tweets describe chaos during South Park Mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A regular evening at South Park Mall turned into panic for employees and shoppers after gunshots were fired Wednesday.

San Antonio police said four people were hospitalized following the shooting just before 9 p.m. in a breezeway near an entrance by JCPenney. The gunmen remain at large.

Shoppers and employees described the scene on Twitter, with one person saying the chaos was the “scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

An employee at the mall, who Tweets under handle @wavyyy_f, said she had “never ran so fast in my life.”

“I’m so glad I stuck with two of my coworkers and we were able to run across the street to find safety,” she Tweeted.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the victims, three men and a woman, are in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing at least two people shooting at the victims and then jumping into a black Dodge Charger and fleeing, KSAT previously reported. McManus said the description of the men, however, was too vague to be helpful.

It is unclear if the victims and the suspects know each other. The motive remains unclear.

There was a active shooter at South Park mall I hope every one that was injured is okay 😭 smh people can’t even shop in peace no more I hate this world we live in this is scary! pic.twitter.com/jBkUqnGq7C — BRI🦋 (@Prettyassbriii_) December 19, 2019

There was a shooting at South Park Mall, where I work... I've never ran so fast in my life, I'm so glad I stuck with two of my coworkers and we were able to run across the street to find safety. It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced. 😣 — 𝓕𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓽𝔂 🦋 (@wavyyy_f) December 19, 2019

NO ONE COME TO SOUTH PARK MALL. THERE IS A SHOOTING. I HAD TO CARRY 2 KIDS OUT. — abcde 🍒 (@abcde_serna) December 19, 2019

This Was A Text From My Little Cousin To My Tio💔 pic.twitter.com/yNmplKTj5g — miles. (@SwaggyyP_) December 19, 2019

Wow. Alex and I were inside South Park mall when the shooting happened. It was the ugliest feeling seeing all the commotion and not knowing where it was exactly happening 😓 — Eryn Nicole (@erynnicole_02) December 19, 2019

I was at chili’s at South Park mall celebrating my birthday and we had to run because there was a shooting I’m glad we home safe now — Belinda Pacheco (@belindapachecoo) December 19, 2019

As we were leaving Panda Express we saw people running from South Park Mall, found out 4 people were shot, this is crazy, too close for comfort — Rocky Garza (@RockyGarza5) December 19, 2019

scariest thing i’ve ever experienced. my heart is racing, but now i’m home and safe. i hope everyone who was at south park mall is okay and am praying for those who were affected.❤️ — em 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@emsterbemster) December 19, 2019

Lynn and I are locked up in a room in south park mall because of a shooting. Anyone with any info please keep me updated, we have no idea what's going on rn. — Darth Krayt (@hectichalogen) December 19, 2019