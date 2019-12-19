29ºF

Tweets describe chaos during South Park Mall shooting

Four people were hospitalized following shooting at South Side mall

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Four people were hospitalized after a shooting at South Park Mall on Dec. 19, 2019. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A regular evening at South Park Mall turned into panic for employees and shoppers after gunshots were fired Wednesday.

San Antonio police said four people were hospitalized following the shooting just before 9 p.m. in a breezeway near an entrance by JCPenney. The gunmen remain at large.

Shoppers and employees described the scene on Twitter, with one person saying the chaos was the “scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

An employee at the mall, who Tweets under handle @wavyyy_f, said she had “never ran so fast in my life.”

“I’m so glad I stuck with two of my coworkers and we were able to run across the street to find safety,” she Tweeted.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the victims, three men and a woman, are in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing at least two people shooting at the victims and then jumping into a black Dodge Charger and fleeing, KSAT previously reported. McManus said the description of the men, however, was too vague to be helpful.

It is unclear if the victims and the suspects know each other. The motive remains unclear.

