RECAP: Gaming expo PAX South wraps up another successful year

SAN ANTONIO – Gamers took over the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this weekend for one of the largest gaming events in the country - PAX South.

The three-day expo came to an end Sunday and thousands of gamers and cosplayers got to enjoy hands-on access to games, panels, concerts and so much more.

This was the sixth year of the event.

PAX South 2020 expected to bring tens of thousands to downtown SA

Attendees cosplayed as their favorite characters, ranging from Link in “Breath of the Wild”...

Pikachu, “Star Wars”...

Did my first cosplay today! Super fun and glad I put in the work lol #PAXSouth #cosplay pic.twitter.com/BQLYjNixgK — Hugginkiss (@hugginkiss_) January 19, 2020

Regardless of my inability to hear, having an amazing time so far! Already found a Din Djarin!#paxsouth pic.twitter.com/yFIrmygu1Z — Jensen Elisabeth Gibson @ back to the grind (@sock_monkey613) January 18, 2020

Or characters from the popular video game series, “Halo.”

Gamers could also put their skills to the test and play video games, both new and old.

Played a lil #StreetsOfRage at #PAXSouth and it bout back the memories. Same gameplay... new paint pic.twitter.com/z48ZEgK9vF — Gold Chain Gamer ✈️ #PAXSouth (@Sincere_GCG) January 17, 2020

It's the last day of #PAXSouth ! If you like party games, bring your friends to play Aeolis Tournament! pic.twitter.com/c4uLb2NpLb — Aeolis Tournament - On Kickstarter Now! paxsouth (@BeyondFunStudio) January 19, 2020

The gaming and cosplaying expo had another successful year in San Antonio.

Until next year, play hard gamers!

Gamers visit downtown to experience PAX South

For more information on PAX and its affiliates, visit the official PAX website or follow PAX on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.