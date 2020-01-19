60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

60ºF

Local News

RECAP: Gaming expo PAX South wraps up another successful year

Gamers, cosplayers unite for one of the biggest gaming events in the country

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: PAX, PAX South, San Antonio
Gamers visit downtown to experience PAX South
Gamers visit downtown to experience PAX South

SAN ANTONIO – Gamers took over the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this weekend for one of the largest gaming events in the country - PAX South.

The three-day expo came to an end Sunday and thousands of gamers and cosplayers got to enjoy hands-on access to games, panels, concerts and so much more.

This was the sixth year of the event.

PAX South 2020 expected to bring tens of thousands to downtown SA

Attendees cosplayed as their favorite characters, ranging from Link in “Breath of the Wild”...

Pikachu, “Star Wars”...

Or characters from the popular video game series, “Halo.”

Gamers could also put their skills to the test and play video games, both new and old.

The gaming and cosplaying expo had another successful year in San Antonio.

Until next year, play hard gamers!

Gamers visit downtown to experience PAX South

For more information on PAX and its affiliates, visit the official PAX website or follow PAX on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: