New Week. New You: Local eating disorder specialist on when resolutions go too far

SAN ANTONIO – Weight loss is the most common New Year’s resolution. Exercise and dieting are two ways to go about achieving that goal but according to Landry Yarborough from the Eating Recovery Center, those are also the biggest contributing factors to eating disorders.

At least 30 million people in the United States suffer from an eating disorder.

Eating disorders go beyond what most might think. There are several kinds of diagnosis. Among the most common, ‘binge eating’ and ‘avoidant, restrictive food intake disorder’ which can effect someones social ability. Yarborough noted some signs that might show you are taking your resolution too far and tips to achieve your goal in a healthy way in this week’s “New Week. New You.”