63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

63ºF

Local News

Man accused of killing SAISD detective makes court appearance for pretrial hearing

Jorge Lopez, 23, facing capital murder charges

Tags: saisd officer, murder, capital murder
Jorge Lopez, 23, has been charged with capital murder in the death of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez.
Jorge Lopez, 23, has been charged with capital murder in the death of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a San Antonio Independent School District police detective appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday.

Jorge Lopez, 23, is facing capital murder charges in the death of Detective Cliff Martinez.

‘You always worry the worst is going to happen’: Father of fallen SAISD detective speaks out after son’s death

Police say Martinez was working as a security guard at a South Side IHOP last month.

Martinez tried to break up a fight, police said.

After that, officers say Lopez and another man ran over Martinez with a car several times, killing him.

Besides the capital murder charge, Lopez is also facing an additional charge of felony drug possession.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.