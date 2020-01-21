Man accused of killing SAISD detective makes court appearance for pretrial hearing
Jorge Lopez, 23, facing capital murder charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a San Antonio Independent School District police detective appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
Jorge Lopez, 23, is facing capital murder charges in the death of Detective Cliff Martinez.
Police say Martinez was working as a security guard at a South Side IHOP last month.
Martinez tried to break up a fight, police said.
After that, officers say Lopez and another man ran over Martinez with a car several times, killing him.
Besides the capital murder charge, Lopez is also facing an additional charge of felony drug possession.
