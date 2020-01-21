Man accused of killing SAISD detective makes court appearance for pretrial hearing

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a San Antonio Independent School District police detective appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday.

Jorge Lopez, 23, is facing capital murder charges in the death of Detective Cliff Martinez.

‘You always worry the worst is going to happen’: Father of fallen SAISD detective speaks out after son’s death

Police say Martinez was working as a security guard at a South Side IHOP last month.

Martinez tried to break up a fight, police said.

After that, officers say Lopez and another man ran over Martinez with a car several times, killing him.

Besides the capital murder charge, Lopez is also facing an additional charge of felony drug possession.