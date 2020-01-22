Man arrested for allegedly robbing San Antonio pawn shop, police say

WACO – A man wanted by the San Antonio Police Department was arrested in Waco on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities took into custody 27-year-old Pierson Hannah for his alleged involvement in a San Antonio pawn shop robbery.

Hannah allegedly robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint and fled with cash and jewelry, police said.

Hannah fled to Waco and was arrested at an apartment in the 1900 block of 9th Street without incident, authorities said.