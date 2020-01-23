27-year-old fatally shot while driving, 2 suspects wanted, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two male suspects accused of killing a man while riding inside a Ford pickup truck remain at large.

The 27-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was fatally shot as he was driving just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 10400 block of Renova St. on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the victim and the suspects were traveling in the vehicle when witnesses heard gunshots coming from inside the cab.

The suspects exited the vehicle and one man ran to the driver’s side.

They fled the scene on foot and have not been located.

SAPD said the investigation into the slaying is ongoing.