Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Jan. 22

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Testimony begins in the trial of accused Medical Center rapist, Anton Harris
  • BCSO is looking for two men who shot at a driver in broad daylight
  • A vigil for the victims of a deadly shooting at Ventura begins at 6 p.m.

About the Authors: