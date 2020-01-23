Man breaks into courthouse, gets stuck trying to get out, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested after he broke into the county courthouse overnight and then got stuck while attempting to get out, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at the courthouse downtown.

According to deputies, the man in his 40s smashed the front door to get in and then damaged a door to a judge’s chambers, but was eventually seen by housekeeping.

Deputies said the man made it to the second floor of the building and tried to exit through a window, but was stopped by chicken wire and San Antonio police officers. BCSO deputies took the man into custody.

At this time, it is unclear as to what charges the man will face, and exactly why he broke into the building.