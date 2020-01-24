Lavaca residents concerned over proposed commercial buildings, apartments

SAN ANTONIO – Residents living in the Lavaca neighborhood, near Jacobs and St. Mary’s Streets, are concerned that a new development could create more traffic and less parking.

The developer, Aspire Multifamily, wants to convert old warehouses into commercial and apartment units.

Patrick Christensen, who represents the developer, said they chose this location due to its close proximity to downtown. He said these warehouses are falling apart.

A San Antonio official tells us the developer originally planned for 39 units and a hotel but recently dropped the hotel request.

Some residents are concerned about the number of apartment units the developer wants to bring to the area.

“Jacobs is a very, very narrow street. There’s a reason you can’t park in that street at all because, otherwise, EMS vehicles cannot pass through,” said Leo Lee, a resident.

Lee has been living in this community for about 10 years and welcomes new development, but wants something that will complement the community.

"I think smaller apartments are good. I think, you know, with the high cost of living downtown, I think it makes a lot of sense to have the smaller apartments, which they are proposing,” said Lee.

Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, president of the Lavaca Neighborhood Association, said there are other people who are worried, too.

“There’s going to be a lot more people in a very small space that’s not made for it, as well as a lot more traffic and a very small space that’s not made for it,” Rohr-Allegrini said.

The city said the developer will present its plans to the city council on Feb. 20 in order to give the developer time to meet with the neighborhood.