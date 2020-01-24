Thousands wake up early for free tacos at Cowboy Breakfast
Breakfast is unofficial warm-up to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands gathered at the annual Cowboy Breakfast early Friday morning for free food in the parking lot of Cowboys Dance Hall.
The breakfast was served at 4:30 a.m. on 3030 NE Loop 410 at Interstate 35.
The Cowboy Breakfast is the unofficial warm-up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs this year from Feb. 6 through Feb. 23.
The breakfast menu once again included thousands of sausage and eggs tacos, chorizo and egg tacos, biscuits and gravy, tamales, juice and coffee.
Below are videos of all the excitement from Friday’s event (look for more as they get added):
