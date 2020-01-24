Thousands wake up early for free tacos at Cowboy Breakfast

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands gathered at the annual Cowboy Breakfast early Friday morning for free food in the parking lot of Cowboys Dance Hall.

The breakfast was served at 4:30 a.m. on 3030 NE Loop 410 at Interstate 35.

The Cowboy Breakfast is the unofficial warm-up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs this year from Feb. 6 through Feb. 23.

The breakfast menu once again included thousands of sausage and eggs tacos, chorizo and egg tacos, biscuits and gravy, tamales, juice and coffee.

Cowboy breakfast image 3 (KSAT)

Below are videos of all the excitement from Friday’s event (look for more as they get added):