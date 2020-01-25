24-year-old man killed during disturbance on West Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on the West Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rivas Street and NW. 18th Street, police said.

A 24-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found shot in the upper torso when police arrived. EMS attempted life-saving techniques but were unsuccessful, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, several calls were made from people nearby about a loud disturbance happening on the street.

The shooting victim ran from his house to go fight, police said. During the fight, a man pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The suspect fled and the shooting victim was left in the middle of the street with several gunshot wounds, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.