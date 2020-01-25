Suspect identified, charged in West Side car wash shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police have identified and charged the man accused of shooting another man at a car wash on the West Side.

David Olivo, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officials say he shot 20-year-old Jimmy Cortez at the Pumphouse Carwash on Jan. 15.

San Antonio Police Department was first called to the car wash with a report of a shooting.

After an officer arrived on scene, they found Cortez with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Cortez told police Olivo, a man he didn’t know, shot him before he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

After police reviewed the surveillance video from the car wash, they were able to identify the suspect based on his vehicle and license plate number.

Officials said Olivo was arrested later that same night on unrelated charges and was already in custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at the time his warrant was served.