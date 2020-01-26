KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – We now know the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man on the west side early Saturday morning.

In Austin, doctors are calling it miraculous that a man successfully has a tapeworm removed from his brain.

And, President Donald Trump’s attorneys taking center stage in what was a brief day of arguments, defending the president against impeachment charges.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.