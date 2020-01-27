Suspect sought in road rage murder case from 2016

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 25-year-old man.

According to police, Gilbert Aaron Rocha was shot and killed Nov. 26, 2016 in a road rage incident on Huebner Road near Northwest Military Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police said Rocha was a backseat passenger in a blue Ford Explorer traveling westbound when the passenger of a second vehicle fired multiple shots, striking both him and the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.