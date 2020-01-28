New pre-kindergarten program at Judson ISD impacts 3-year-old children

San Antonio – Judson Independent School District will offer a pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-old children at all of its 20 elementary school campuses.

“Many of our parents were asking for a full-day Pre-K when we started the full-day Pre-K for 4-year-olds. They were also inquiring about the 3-year-old Pre-K,” said Cecilia Davis, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at JISD.

The district said one of the advantages for parents is they won’t have to break away from work to pick up their kids because it will be a full day.

“We have a curriculum that will keep them engaged, whether engaged in creative play. They're engaged in learning. It's going to develop their social and emotional needs as well as having learned their basics in alphabet and in numbers,” Davis said.

Currently, the district offers Pre-K for 4-year-olds with over 1,100 students enrolled.

“We truly understand the value of helping our children learn. Get an early start to learning. We want to ensure that they are Pre-K ready. We want to be able to close any gaps for children early on,” Davis said.

Pre-K3 registration will take place April 20-27th at all Judson ISD elementary campuses.

The school district said funding for the program came from House Bill 3 and money from the district.

There are state guidelines to be eligible for free Pre-K. Those who don’t qualify can still enroll, but it will cost $450 a month.