KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 29, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, Balcones Heights police are searching for a man accused of beating her mother to death.

San Antonio police are asking for help locating a missing 82-year-old woman last seen on the city’s Northwest side.

Plus, the San Antonio River Authority will be conducting a prescribed burn today along the Mission Reach section of the River Walk.

