51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Local News

Man accused of injuring child who later died from injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
Logan Wayne Harvill, 29, has been charged with injury to a child, according to San Antonio police.
Logan Wayne Harvill, 29, has been charged with injury to a child, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after injuring a child who later died from their injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Logan Wayne Harvill, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony, police said.

The victim in the case, who has not been identified by officials, died from their injuries, police told KSAT.

Harvill remains in the Bexar County Jail as of Wednesday morning. His last known address is Ingleside, according to records.

76-year-old woman found fatally beaten in Balcones Heights

His bond has been set at $150,000.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: