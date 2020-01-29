Man accused of injuring child who later died from injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after injuring a child who later died from their injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Logan Wayne Harvill, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony, police said.

The victim in the case, who has not been identified by officials, died from their injuries, police told KSAT.

Harvill remains in the Bexar County Jail as of Wednesday morning. His last known address is Ingleside, according to records.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.