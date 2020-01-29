76-year-old woman found fatally beaten in Balcones Heights

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Balcones Heights police are searching for a man they say is responsible for beating his 76-year-old mother to death on Tuesday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. at the Spanish Keys Apartments in the 1150 block of Babcock Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and Loop 410.

According to Balcones Heights Police Chief John Jahanara, police received a call from the victim asking them to help kick her son, 55-year-old Michael Wayne Curbow, out of her apartment after they got into an argument.

When police arrived, however, Curbow had already left.

Police said around 11 p.m. they received a phone call from a friend of Curbow requesting a welfare check on his mother. Officers arrived to find the woman deceased and badly beaten.

Jahanara described the crime scene as “horrific", and said they are continuing to search for Curbow, but he has not yet been located.

The name of the woman killed was not released.