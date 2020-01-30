Firefighters keep watch on remnants of massive cotton gin fire

BATESVILLE, Texas – The Batesville Volunteer Fire Department continues to keep watch on a cotton gin fire that began Tuesday at the Winter Garden Co-op Cotton Gin in Batesville, just west of San Antonio.

According to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Department, more than 1,100 modules of cotton at one point were on fire. Authorities say the wind helped to spread the fire quickly, with the fire jumping from the cotton gin across the road to where the bales were stored.

Officials said the fire is now under control except for a large pile that continues to burn and is expected to continue for the next few days.

The town of Batesville had voluntary evacuations because of the smoke, but they have since been called off. Only two families in total had to be relocated.

As many as five fire departments, including Batesville, La Pryor, Crystal City, Uvalde and Dimmit County Fire Departments all assisted in the call. The firefighters from the surrounding areas have been let go, with only the Batesville Fire Department remaining.

US Highway 57 between La Pryor and Batesville, which had been closed as a result of the fire, reopened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Damage is estimated at roughly $6 million due to the lost cotton.

No one was hurt in the fire.