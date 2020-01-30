KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 30, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man killed during a home invasion on the west side over the weekend.

San Antonio police have arrested the man accused of beating his mother to death in her Balcones Heights apartment.

Plus, the sentencing phase in the trial of the ‘Medical Center Rapist’ is scheduled to begin today.

