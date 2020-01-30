Officials: SA man convicted on federal child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was convicted Thursday on federal child pornography charges.

Elton Vallare, 53, was convicted on two counts of distribution, one count of receipt and two counts of possession of child pornography, officials say.

He was arrested June 14, 2017 by FBI agents after authorities searched his residence.

During the search, investigators say they recovered two laptop computers and various computer-related equipment.

Convicted child abuser who sexually assaulted girl for years gets 25-year prison sentence

A forensics review showed the seized items had several video and image files depicting child pornography, which officials say Vallare downloaded and distributed over the internet.

Vallare is facing between five to 20 years in federal prison for each distribution and receipt charge.

He’s currently in federal custody and his sentencing has yet to be scheduled, per officials.

Vallare’s case was investigated by the FBI’s San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force.

San Antonio man, his nephew convicted in scheme to steal from oil companies