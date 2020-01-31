SAPD: Man in critical condition after friend stabs him

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio Police Department says he was stabbed by his friend Friday afternoon.

“They knew each other. They were supposedly friends and we still don’t know what happened...," said an SAPD officer at the scene.

The cutting happened on West Harlan Avenue around 2 p.m.

Police say they aren’t sure what transpired that led up to the incident.

The man’s sister was with him at the time of the cutting and told police she turned away from him. When she turned back around, she said she saw her brother had been stabbed and was on the floor, bleeding profusely.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses have also been transported downtown to be interviewed.

The suspect is still at large.

Police say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.