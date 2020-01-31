10 people displaced by early morning house fire in Kirby

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Ten members of a family have been displaced by a fire that tore through their home in Kirby early Friday morning.

One man told KSAT 12 News that smoke alerted him and his relatives to the fire, which broke out around 7 a.m. in a garage that had been converted into a room.

Kirby home’s converted garage severely damaged after fire

When firefighters arrived in the 4800 block of Scott Carpenter Drive, it took them some time to find the exact location of the fire.

“It was hard to locate because of the converted garage,” said Assistant Chief William Hilburn with the Kirby Fire Department.

Eventually, they did locate the source of the flames and knocked down the fire.

Still, it caused extensive damage to that one room.

Smoke also appeared to spread throughout the rest of the home.

Hilburn wasn’t able to say right away exactly how much damage had been done.

He said for a while, firefighters were worried about the fire getting into the attic. However, they took measures to keep that from happening.

Firefighters keep watch on remnants of massive cotton gin fire

It also was unclear when or if the family would be able to return home.

“We're going to contact the Red Cross to have them make location and either find shelter or (find) family or friends,” Hilburn said.

He said it would be up to the fire marshal to determine how the fire started.