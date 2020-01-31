Kirby home’s converted garage severely damaged after fire

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Kirby Fire Department are investigating the cause of a blaze that ripped through a converted garage Friday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a house in the 4800 block of Scott Carpenter Drive, according to an assistant chief with KFD at the scene.

At first, firefighters were not sure where the fire was located until they found flames inside a converted garage, officials said.

Everyone inside the home was able to exit and no one was injured. The extent of damage in the home is unknown at this time.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.