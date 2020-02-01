KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Jan. 31

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

The Senate votes against a proposal to call new witnesses forward in the Impeachment Trial

SAPD is looking for a man involved in a cutting after victim dies at hospital

A Deputy U.S. Marshall involved in a wrong-way crash is facing intoxication assault charges

