Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Jan. 31

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • The Senate votes against a proposal to call new witnesses forward in the Impeachment Trial
  • SAPD is looking for a man involved in a cutting after victim dies at hospital
  • A Deputy U.S. Marshall involved in a wrong-way crash is facing intoxication assault charges

