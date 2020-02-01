Police: Man shot multiple times on the West Side, suspect sought
Victim was taken to University Hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect after a man was shot multiple times on the West Side Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Remolino.
Police say two men got into an argument before one of them pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times.
The victim was taken to University Hospital. The suspect is still at large.
We'll bring more updates as they become available.
