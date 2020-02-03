KSAT12 News at 5:30, February 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police identifying the person they said stabbed and killed a man Friday night.

We now know the identity of a 7-year-old girl who died in a crash Saturday involving a taco truck.

In regards to Lackland Air Force Base serving as a quarantine zone U.S. Representative Will Hurd released a statement.

