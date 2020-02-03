Raising Cane’s will open its 15th restaurant in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is making its mark on San Antonio by opening its 15th restaurant this week!

The new restaurant, located at 11703 Bandera Road, will hold its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Those who attend the grand opening will have a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. All you have to do is enter the “Lucky 20” drawing and you could be one of 20 winning customers.

Entries for the drawing will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The drawing will be held between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the restaurant says.

All who take part in the drawing must be at the restaurant to win.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also scheduled, beginning at 9:15 a.m.

The San Antonio Spurs mascot, Coyote, and UTSA cheerleaders and mascot, Rowdy the Roadrunner, will be on site as well.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to grow in San Antonio and to open inside the Bandera Pointe shopping center,” said General Manager Elias Tijerina in a press release. “This will be the first Raising Cane’s restaurant in San Antonio to feature a double drive thru! We are excited to offer this enhanced experience while serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area. We also can’t wait to get even more involved with local schools and organizations, and become an integral part of the community.”

Also, beginning Feb. 12, all of San Antonio’s Raising Cane’s restaurants will offer “Loteria” inspired Fiesta Medals. All of the proceeds will go toward the San Antonio Zoo’s conservation efforts, restaurant officials say.

The new Raising Cane’s store will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.