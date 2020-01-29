From burritos to booze, here’s what locals ordered the most during last year’s Super Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Locals didn’t stick to the traditional burgers, wings and pizza during Super Bowl LII.

During the big game last year, revelers expanded their potlucks to include a plethora of Chinese food, burritos and even doughnuts, according to lists from online delivery services.

And the common denominator between food delivery services? Alcohol.

Postmates says San Antonio spent the most money on alcohol delivery than any other U.S. city during the Super Bowl last year.

Specifically, Bud Light rang in as the “favorite drink” for locals who ordered on Postmates.

‘Texas Eats’ Episode 4: Big Game Show

Favor, which partners with H-E-B, told KSAT that beer and wine from the grocery giant were among the most popular deliveries.

Door Dash’s list of top-orders doesn’t include any boozy items, but it does include food beloved by locals: Barbacoa tacos, chips and guacamole and fried pickles.

10 best chicken wing spots in San Antonio for 2020, according to Yelp

Here are some insights on the top-ordered items from Favor, Postmates and Door Dash. All information is based on orders from Feb. 3, 2019. Specific dollar amounts were not provided.

Postmates

According to Postmates, San Antonio “took home the spirited crown” and spent the most money per order on alcohol during last year’s big game.

Locals also used Postmates to order non-conventional Super Bowl food, such as Panda Express and Chipotle.

Postmates found that San Antonians ordered more than 600 dozens of doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts and more than 400 cheesecakes from Jack in the Box on last year’s game day.

Outside of major chains, locals ordered Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and The Cove the most from Postmates. Specifically, more than 360 orders of chicken strips from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and more than 400 orders of sweet potato fries from The Cove were made that day, according to Postmates.

San Antonio’s most popular food items ordered on Postmates include:

Build your own plate from Panda Express Chicken burrito bowl from Chipotle The “Caniac Combo” from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Steak burrito bowl from Chipotle Spicy chicken sandwich combo from Popeyes The “Box Combo” from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Chicken burrito from Chipotle Steak burrito from Chipotle Bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys Chicken sandwich meal combo from Chick-fil-A

San Antonio’s top 10 merchants ordered via Postmates:

Panda Express Chipotle Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Shake Shack Five Guys Jack in the Box Chick-fil-A Popeyes Little Caesars Pizza Dunkin’ Donuts

Favor

Favor saw a 127% increase in wing orders across Texas on Feb. 3, communications manager Catherine Nissley told KSAT.

From H-E-B, San Antonio ordered beer and wine the most.

Specifically, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Shiner Bock, Real Ale’s Firemans #4, Austin Eastciders’ Original Dry Cider and Freetail’s San Antonio pale ale were purchased the most.

H-E-B, Eva Longoria promote contest to win lifetime of free groceries in Super Bowl commercial

San Antonio’s most popular food and drink items ordered via Favor are:

Beer and wine from H-E-B

Burgers from Whataburger

Wings from Hooters

Sushi from Sushi Zushi

Chinese from Panda Express

Nissley added that Favor will offer free delivery on beer and wine from H-E-B for this year’s big game.

Door Dash

Texas lands at No. 2 in Door Dash’s list of states that ordered the most food during Super Bowl LII. California ranked first.

For Southern states, cheeseburgers and french fries, burritos, onion rings, beef tacos and chili were ordered the most, Door Dash communications manager Liz King told KSAT.

Across the U.S., people ordered pizza and chips and guacamole the most on Door Dash, King said.

These are the top 10 items ordered on Door Dash:

Burrito Cheeseburger and french fries Buffalo wings Mozzarella sticks Boneless wings Barbacoa tacos Chips and guacamole Chili Fried pickles Chicken tacos

King said the Door Dash promotion for the big game this year will give $50 and free delivery to 200 people who post a photo of an embarrassing food fumble.

The photo must be posted on Twitter on Feb. 2, and entrants must tag @DoorDash and briefly describe the funny incident. More information can be found online.