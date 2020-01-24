Yelp’s top 10 best chicken wing spots in San Antonio for 2020
These chicken wing joints are also great places to watch your favorite sports teams
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurants attract sports fans during big events looking to watch the game and dine on delicious food, and Yelp’s top 10 chicken wing spots in San Antonio for 2020 do not disappoint.
Yelp’s Top 10 Chicken Wing Spots in San Antonio for 2020
10. Wing’z Waffles and More | 1103 Mason St
9. The Rolling Rooster | 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy
8. Wild Wing Station | 5502 Walzem Rd
7. Plucker’s | 15651 I-10 W
6. The Wing Shack | 1022 N Main Ave
5. Cullum’s Attagirl | 726 E Mistletoe
Elder Eats: Cullum's Attagirl
🌟Vote for David Elder for Best TV Personality in SA! >> https://bit.ly/2RxRpqN 🌟 David Elder takes you inside Cullum's Attagirl for a tasty chicken sandwich >>http://bit.ly/2FfoHFnPosted by Elder Eats on Wednesday, December 11, 2019
4. Wild Wing Station Austin Hwy | 1533 Austin Hwy
3. WingIt | 5020 Seguin Rd
Elder Eats: Wingit
🍗 These chicken wings and bacon cheese fries are 💯🍗 David Elder takes you inside Wingit for a new episode of Elder Eats >> https://bit.ly/2EzzNTaPosted by Elder Eats on Thursday, August 22, 2019
2. Anchor Bar | The Ridge Shopping Center
1. Wayne’s Wings | 4453 Walzem Rd.
Elder Eats: Wayne's Wings New Location
🔥 The best chicken wing joint in Texas has a new home! David Elder takes you inside Wayne's Wing's for a new episode of Elder Eats >> www.ElderEats.com Address: 4453 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, TXPosted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, January 9, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.