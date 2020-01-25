H-E-B, Eva Longoria promote contest to win lifetime of free groceries in Super Bowl commercial

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B, with the help of Eva Longoria, wants to give one lucky shopper a lifetime supply of groceries.

The San Antonio-based grocer released its teaser for this year’s Super Bowl commercial, saying it will air during the second half.

Longoria stars in the 15-second teaser and tells viewers to download the My H-E-B app in order to enter the contest.

“You’re going to want to pay real close attention,” she says, walking up to a party with a bag of chips. She will also star in the full, 60-second ad.

‘Texas Eats’ Big Game Show: Where to grab wings, pizza and more for the big game

H-E-B said in a news release that shoppers will have to play a game on the app for a chance to win the lifetime supply. They will first need to log in or create an H-E-B account.

In the game, players will need to choose 10 H-E-B items featured in the commercial. Once they are correctly picked, players will submit their names for the drawing, H-E-B states.

The winner will be chosen at random. Players can only enter once.

Players can enter from the time the commercial is aired during the Super Bowl until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16. The winner will be notified via email.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” Cory Basso, H-E-B group vice president of marketing and advertising, said in the release.

10 best chicken wing spots in San Antonio for 2020, according to Yelp

The My H-E-B app was launched in December. It is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Favor Delivery’s first Super Bowl commercial will also include H-E-B.

Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2.