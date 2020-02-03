SAPD: Neighbors rescue driver trapped under vehicle after West Side rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was trapped under her vehicle after a rollover crash on the West Side until nearby neighbors came to her rescue.

The crash happened in the 4800 block of Martin Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound and was driving faster than the speed limit before her vehicle rolled over and slid into a pole on its side.

She was ejected from the vehicle and trapped underneath, officials say.

According to authorities, nearby neighbors came out and lifted the vehicle off of the woman, freeing her.

She was then taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital with possible life-threatening conditions, per police.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.