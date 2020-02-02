60ºF

Officials: Juvenile critically injured after car crashes with ice cream truck on Highway 90

Vehicle blew a tire, slammed into guardrail, flipped over and hit an ice cream truck, police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Highway 90
Officials: Juvenile critically injured after car crashes with ice cream truck on Highway 90. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A female juvenile is in critical condition after San Antonio police say a car crashed into an ice cream truck on Highway 90 Saturday night.

Witnesses at the scene told police the vehicle, a Honda Accord, was traveling eastbound when it had a blow out, slammed into a guardrail, flipped over the guardrail and came across the highway, hitting an ice cream truck.

The young female sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital from the scene.

Police say an adult male, believed to be the girl’s father, was also in the vehicle and was unconscious after the crash, but was still breathing.

The driver, an adult female, was alert and conscious as well.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

