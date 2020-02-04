Creating Black History in SA: Ryane Smith

SAN ANTONIO – Ryane Smith’s African-American fashion exhibit at the Institute Of Texan Cultures, Destined by Design, is her way of making sure people fuel their passion.

“I do love the culture of San Antonio, but I also want to see my culture present,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference because I see a lot of people that come here and they leave because they’re like, ‘Oh well, where’s the Black culture?’”