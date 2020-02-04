Families displaced after flames rip through San Antonio apartment complex, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators have been called to a West Side apartment complex after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to The Preserve at the Port apartments in the 400 block of Gilmore Ave., an official with the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the building, and four units were affected.

Six families have been displaced due to the blaze, according to officials.

Woman says her husband suffered a seizure after CPS power surge caused fire

The estimated cost of damage stands at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.