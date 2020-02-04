SAPD: Suspect shoved 81-year-old woman while burglarizing her garage

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of shoving an 81-year-old woman after she caught him stealing items from her garage.

David Donato, 46, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, Bexar County jail records show.

Earlier that day, the 81-year-old woman allegedly caught Donato burglarizing her garage, according to his arrest affidavit.

Donato threatened to kill the woman if she called police and “then intentionally pushed the victim,” according to the affidavit.

The woman was checked out at a hospital after complaining of pain and bruising on her back. She also identified Donato in a photo lineup.

Donato’s bail was set at $61,000, jail records show.

