KSAT12 News at Noon, February 5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials are addressing concerns about the Coronavirus. A Bexar County man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he was caught on camera performing a lewd sexual act on someone’s porch. Police and family are looking for answers after a shooting on the West Side.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.